Thursday’s TV Ratings: ‘Young Sheldon’ Slips

The Thursday night TV landscape was barren as shows take their midseason breaks, and CBS‘ Young Sheldon was dealt a pre-Christmas blow as it sank in measurements.

Without a new installment of The Big Bang Theory as its lead-in, CBS’ hit freshman comedy Young Sheldon took a hit. The sitcom, which debuted in September, grabbed 11.2 million viewers and a 1.7 rating in the key demo. While those numbers are still impressive, they are down three percent and 11 percent, marking series lows.

Meanwhile, Mom (9 mil/1.4) and Life in Pieces (6.8 mil/1.1) were steady with previous episodes. S.W.A.T., which closed the night with 6.3 million viewers and a 1.1 rating, ticked up to match its 18-49 demo high.

Elsewhere on TV, there wasn’t much going on. Two episodes of NBC‘s Great News opened the network’s night, the first episode earning a 0.5 rating and 2.7 million viewers while the second grabbed 1.8 million viewers and a 0.4.