This ‘Shark Tank’ Star Was Asked To Be Kamala Harris’ Running Mate

One of America’s most famous “sharks” was almost a candidate for Vice President of the United States.

Financial analyst, Dallas Mavericks owner, and Shark Tank host Mark Cuban said in a new interview last Thursday that Kamala Harris’ campaign staff asked him to submit VP vetting papers.

The 66-year-old investor turned the Harris campaign down due to his lack of a political background, he said on an episode of Tim Miller’s Bulwark Podcast. He also turned it down because his vetting book would be too lengthy and going through the process wouldn’t have been worth it for someone who is “not very good as the number-two person,” he said.

“And so, if the last thing we need is me telling Kamala, you know, the president, that, no, that’s a dumb idea. Right. And I’m not real good at the shaking hands and kissing babies,” he continued.

He also shared his opinion that if he was Kamala’s VP instead of Tim Walz, he still thinks the election would’ve turned out the same way.

“My personality is completely different than Tim’s. My experiences, my backgrounds are completely different. I think I’ve cut through the s‑‑t more directly,” Cuban said. “I’m not a politician. And so it would have been different, but it would have been awful,” adding that Harris “would have fired me within six days.”

As recently as 2020, however, Cuban still said he was considering running for president—something Miller brings up on the podcast. It remains to be seen whether he’ll give it a shot in 2028.