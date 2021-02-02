✖

Fans who tune into NBC tonight for a new episode of This Is Us will sadly be disappointed, as the network is re-airing Season 5, Episode 2 instead. While viewers are likely very distraught over the situation, it should be noted that series creator Dan Fogelman actually announced that the show's return would be delayed. In a statement posted to Twitter on Jan. 19, Fogelman explained, "No new episode of [This Is Us] tonight - Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks. But the next few are big ones, and we are close, so we hope you'll hang in there with us. Sorry!"

Fogelman took to the social media site again on Jan. 26 to share that, once again, there would not be a new episode. "Hey all - so [This Is Us] is a repeat again tonight as we catch back up... more info coming soon," he said. "Working hard (and safely) to get back with new episodes soon. Thanks for the patience and the lovely (mostly) notes." Finally, on Tuesday, Fogelman issued one last postponement update, writing," Okay [This Is Us] devotees - fingers crossed tonight is our last repeat and we are back next week for a few episodes to compete our first half. Sorry for the unusual airing pattern. Simply a result of the late start due to Covid and the recent L.A. shutdown." He then added, "On the bright side... They’ll be good. Thanks for hanging in there with us."

Thanks for being patient. Here's a virtual hug from Rebecca to hold you over until the Pearsons return. pic.twitter.com/3MHuZSxfuG — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) January 28, 2021

This Is Us Season 4 season ended in March, and the series resumed production on Season 5 in September. In August, ahead of production for the current season, Fogelman sat down with Entertainment Weekly and confirmed that This is Us would address much of what has been going on in the real world, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. He clarified, however, that this would not deter the story away from important moments that are already planned. "We have a carefully crafted plan through six seasons of the television show that hundreds of people have now devoted for four-plus years of their lives executing," he explained. "And we're going to execute that plan, no matter what's happening in the world."

"What's happening in the world may shift the details of how things happen, but the big moves continue to happen — and actually potentially heighten and make better the television show than maybe some of our initial plans because that's our job," Fogelman went on to say. "Here are the new rules we've been given. How do we continue to try and top ourselves and make things even better than they were?" This is Us is set to return on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.