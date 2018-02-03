What Time ‘This Is Us’ Comes on After Super Bowl LII

The post-Super Bowl episode of This Is Us will finally show viewers what happened the night of Jack’s death, and you won’t want to miss a second of the action.

“Trust us, you don’t want to miss that last scene!” NBC said of the episode set to air Sunday, Feb. 4, immediately after Super Bowl LII’s post-game show. But what time is that exactly?

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Us Weekly, the show is currently set to begin at 10:15 p.m. ET, immediately following the postgame celebrations on NBC. But we all know how unpredictable football can be. The game can be delayed due to injuries, penalties or overtime.

Back in 2012, a power outage caused the game to last a total of 4 hours and 14 minutes from kickoff until the end.

If the game runs over, This Is Us will also be pushed back. The episode is set to air from 10:15 p.m. to 11:35 p.m. The episode itself is 63 minutes, a few minutes longer than usual, but NBC has allotted the 80-minute space “to help prevent the recording from starting late or cutting off any portion of the episode.”

However, better to be safe than sorry. NBC advises that fans also record the local newscast following the episode, as well as the special edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which will be airing live from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The upcoming episode, appropriately titled “Super Bowl Sunday,” will finally reveal the circumstances behind Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death. Mandy Moore described the episode as a “soul-crusher.”

“I don’t know if people are going to be ready for the next episode. I’m not,” Moore said. “I mean, I filmed it and it was really hard on every level. I think it’s … I think it’s gonna be a good soul-crusher.”

On Thursday, Moore took to Instagram to admit she had to wear an eye mask the day after watching the episode with the rest of the cast from all the crying.

“Watched the Super Bowl episode last night with the cast and I’m still not okay,” Moore captioned the selfie.

After the last episode of This Is Us showed a fire burning throughout the Pearsons’ home while they slept, show execs say the forthcoming episode will answer every question viewers have about Jack’s death.

Fans started speculating that Jack’s funeral scene might be included in the Super Bowl episode when photos circulated of Moore and the actors of the teenage Big Three wearing all black and looking glum.

Even if the funeral scene appears in a later episode, show bosses say the Super Bowl episode will still satisfy fans’ questions about Jack’s death, which has been teased since season 1.

This is Us regularly airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.