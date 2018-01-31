NBC Not Airing ‘This Is Us’ Tuesday to Make Room for State of the Union

This Is Us fans will be waiting a few more days to find out how Jack Pearson dies.

NBC will not be airing its hit family drama Tuesday night, making room for President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address. The telecast is expected to begin at 9 p.m. ET and will air on all major networks. Viewers can also watch a live stream of the speech online.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This Is Us viewers won’t have to wait long to find out what happens next, as the next episode of the fan-favorite series will air Sunday, February 4 after the Super Bowl.

The episode, titled “Super Bowl Sunday” will finally show how beloved Pearson family patriarch Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) dies, which the actor teased as a heart wrenching hour of television.

“It’s just an absolute soul-crushing event,” Ventimiglia said. “Once you figure out the moment where it’s going to happen, you may get some hope — and then it’s all going to go away.” He has another way of putting it: “I think the best thing I can say — or the worst thing I can say — is: It’s going to be f—ing painful.”

“When they learn what happened to Jack, I think people are going to find themselves surprised with their own emotion,” he continued. “I really think people are going to have a hard time accepting it, but what they should know is that even when we do find out Jack’s death, it doesn’t mean that Jack goes away. That’s a good thing to remind people of — I’m not going away from the show, Jack is still around. There is still so much story to mine in this world of This Is Us.”

“I think at that point then you gotta start wondering if anyone else is going to die. I’m going, ‘Whoo! All right! I’m off the hook!’” He joked.

In the present time, as revealed with photos released last week, the Pearson Big Three will be celebrating Super Bowl Sunday on their own, probably honoring their late father in the process.

This is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.