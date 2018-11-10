‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors

Mandy Moore addressed rumors that she had gotten plastic surgery done.

The This Is Us star brushed off rumors that she got a nose job in a recent interview, also adding that she does not judge those who decide to go under the knife.

“I remember seeing some blog post that said I got a nose job,” Moore told PopSugar in an interview published Friday. “I was like, ‘That’s weird — my nose is pretty imperfect.’ I have a crinkled part underneath the bridge of my nose and I remember laughing like, ‘I feel like I would have fixed that had I had a nose job’ I don’t know, maybe it was just a weird picture or weird makeup or shading or something.”

She continued: “People think everyone in Hollywood has had a nose job or some work done, but it’s not always true. People are going to believe what they want, and that’s fine. And if having work done is going to make somebody feel better about themselves, then more power to them.”

During the interview, Moore also opened up about how she has embraced getting older, especially since she started playing the older version of Rebecca Pearson on the NBC drama series.

“I’ve loved getting older. I wouldn’t go back to my 20s if you paid me,” she told the outlet. “I love being at this stage of my life and the wisdom and clarity that comes with it. It’s fun to look at pictures of myself and see the little lines around my eyes and see my smile lines — I feel like I’ve lived a full and happy life and that’s just another indication of it.”

The actress also has some work to do as she starts to think about what she will be wearing on her wedding day to Taylor Goldsmith.

“I just want to feel like the best version of myself, not too fussy or done-up,” she said. “I’ve heard that brides regret their hair or makeup; that they sort of forced themselves into this idea of what they thought they should look like at their wedding. It wasn’t true to who they really are. I don’t want to fall into that trap.”

Moore recently made headlines when she discussed how she bounced back from her marriage to ex-husband Ryan Adams.

“When I think back to that particular time period that we’re talking about… It was heavy. It was dark. It was confusing. It was lonely,” she told press. “There was no room for me. There was no room for me to have anything else in my life.”

“It’s no coincidence to me that once I did that hard work, life opened up in a way that I never could have expected. Once I did that, it was like, the sun came back out again. In every respect I felt like, ‘Oh, now I’m living the life that I’m supposed to be living.’”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.