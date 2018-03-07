‘This Is Us’ Season Finale Will Feature Jack as a Senior Citizen

This Is Us will show us what could have been if Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) never died during the upcoming season 2 finale.

As shown in the preview for the episode, an elderly Jack will be at his daughter Kate’s wedding, talking to his wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore). He sports a wedding suit, grey-rimmed glasses and a grey hair. The two look at each other longingly as Jack reflects with his wife.

“Where did the time go, Bec?” Jack says.

It is presumably that this is part of some sort of dream or fantasy sequence, as there is no way producers would invalidate the entire series by revealing is Jack alive.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Jack is shown in the past talking to Kate about a future marriage.

“The guy that gets to marry you, Katie-Girl, he is one lucky guy,” he tells her.

We also see how Kate’s wedding is set up the trailer.

It’s an outdoor ceremony with both sides of the alter filled with friends and family. Kate is walked down the aisle by her brothers Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Randall’s daughters, Tess (Eris Baker) and Annie (Faithe Herman), serve as flower girls for the ceremony.

Toby waits at the alter, grinning ear-to-ear as Kate walks down the aisle.

It’s unclear how exactly the Jack flashback will fit into this context.

The Blast spoiled the return back in February by revealing set photos from the scene. However, they don’t reveal much more than we learn in the trailer. Jack and Rebecca are shown holding hands as they stand in the midst of the wedding audience.

This scene must have been a blast for Ventimiglia to be a part of, being as he never gets to act with the present day cast. He previously spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, telling them that he hoped to do more with his castmates in the episodes to come.

“I hope,” he said of the possibility. “I always hope, only because I’m so enamored with my cast and sad by the fact that I don’t really get a chance to work with them. I know Fogelman has kicked around a few ideas and I’m just patient as I can be with him.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, with past episodes currently streaming on Hulu.

Photo Credit: NBC