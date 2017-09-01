‘This Is Us’ Stars Gush Over Each Other and Dish on Season 2

This Is Us co-stars Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson attended the Gracie Awards in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night and not only did the three gush over each other, but they dished on what fans can expect for season two.

Back with my ladies, celebrating some remarkable ladies at #thegracieawards. #thisisus A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jun 6, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

In an exclusive from Entertainment Tonight, Moore, who plays matriarch, Rebecca Pearson told ET that any opportunity to hang out with her ladies of the cast is always a pleasure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m always blown away by how authentic both of them are,” she said. “How comfortable, how confident. I have so much to learn from both of you.”

Metz went on to gush that Moore was a “little angel baby from the heavens,” as was Watson.

“The way that they handle themselves with such grace — I don’t know what grace is so I’m working on that,” Metz said. “I learn a lot from these ladies in so many ways and I’m so happy just to be in the presence. And yeah, it’s super fun.”

Watson didn’t shy from the shower of compliments, adding that she loves how the two are so fully themselves, saying she feels the three of them always bring their authentic selves to the table.

“I appreciate every time they show me more of themselves,” she said. “I’m more excited that I get to be around these women. Seriously.”

But the lovefest between the three wasn’t all that was shared. The spirited, inspired co-stars also dished on what viewers can expect in the show’s sophomore season as This Is Us continues to highlight strong, female storylines.

Moore added that she would love to see Metz’s character Kate head into singing, with Metz adding, “[Kate] has been in the shadows for too long.”

Moore went on to share that they are all very “proud to be a part of a show too that has such fully realized women who are flawed, who are fallible, who make mistakes, who are just trying to be the best version of themselves,” as it’s not always easy.

“I love that the show gives us the opportunity to explore so many different avenues [for] women,” she said. “And you can tell that women are really loved and supported. Like Dan Fogelman, our creator, clearly, he likes women. You can see it in his writing.”

This Is Us returns this fall on NBC.