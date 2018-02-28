‘This Is Us’: Randall and Beth Have a Massive Fight

This Is Us fans’ hopes for a totally positive episode were crushed when Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) Pearson got into a massive public fight.

While in Las Vegas, Randall struggles to enjoy the weekend without worrying about Deja. Beth, however, is having an easier time enjoying herself.

Things come to a head when Randall interrupts the girls’ celebration by expressing more worries to Beth. Beth then explodes on Randall in the middle of strip show. She blasts him for not being able to let her have no weekend of fun and expresses her irritation that he thinks losing Deja was not hard on her.

Kate (Chrissy Metz) then tries to step in, but ultimately makes things worse.

Twitter was intensely emotional watching the fight, being as the show has never shown them so heated.

“Randall and Beth ruining this weekend is not fun to watch,” one fan wrote. “They’re supposed to be the ones who’ve got it all together.”

Another viewer added, “This fight between Randall and Beth hurts my heart so much.”

Aside from all the tears, some fans were taking sides, and others were trying to stay strong and hope for the best.

“I’m a need Randall to slow down on my girl Beth,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “Randall and Beth will come back from this. It’s okay.”

Luckily the couple ends up at calmer place by the end of the episode after they do some venting with Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan).

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, with past episodes currently streaming on Hulu.

