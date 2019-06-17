‘This Is Us’ Premiere Date, Time Revealed

This Is Us will return for season 4 in the fall on NBC, with the network announcing Monday that the drama’s official return date is Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET.

The acclaimed show will stick with Tuesdays at its primetime 9 p.m. time slot, preceded by The Voice at 8 and followed by New Amsterdam at 10.

This Is Us series creator Dan Fogelman teased that the season 4 premiere will be one fans want to watch live, saying at an Emmy event panel earlier this month that “people will be talking about” it.

“We’re really excited. It’s been our first couple weeks back in the writers room and I’ve already written the first episode of the season over break, and [co-showrunners] Isaac [Aptaker] and Elizabeth [Berger] are writing the second one right now,” he said.

“It’s a really ambitious season,” he added. “We’re in the middle of these characters’ journeys and that’s a really exciting place to be. I can’t tell [you] much about the storyline, but I think the first episode… people will be talking about it. It’s different and unusual.”

Season 3 of the Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia-led drama series wrapped up in April and was renewed for three more seasons by NBC, which will take it all the way through season 6.

While there’s no word on if that will mark the end of the road for the show, producers have suggested in the past that it’s planned out through a sixth season — but have said little about what might be beyond that.

“In speaking purely about the characters’ stories, I think we’re in the middle of their stories,” Fogelman told Entertainment Weekly following the Season 3 finale. “If you were in a movie theater, you’d be at the one-hour mark.”

“We aren’t just throwing things on TV to throw them on TV,” Aptaker added. “Whenever we make a decision, we know we have a plan in place… [We] have a plan here, like a complicated, long novel. We know where it’s headed, and we hope to be doing it as long as people want us to do it.”

Along with This Is Us, NBC also allowed a full rundown of its fall lineup, including premiere dates for The Voice (Monday, Sept. 23 and Tuesday, Sept. 24), The Good Place (Thursday, Sept. 26) and Dick Wolf‘s Windy City drama trio Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. (all Wednesday, Sept. 25).

Season 3 of This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET.