‘This Is Us’: Pearsons Meet Baby Jack in New Episode Photos

This Is Us left fans reeling after the premature birth of baby Jack, but now it’s time to welcome a new person into the family and start to move on.

Last week’s episode of the NBC family drama reunited the Pearson clan in the waiting room as Kate (Chrissy Metz) experienced complications that led to an emergency premature labor.

The scenes in the waiting room led the family to air their grievances, from Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) alcohol relapse to Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) relationship woes following his city council win.

Will the family be able to keep moving forward together? Take a look at new photos from Tuesday’s new episode.

Meeting the Baby

At the end of “The Waiting Room,” Kate gave birth to her baby boy, though the premature labor will make it so he has to stay plugged to machines for much of the beginning of his life.

This will not stop little baby Jack from meeting his aunt Beth and uncle Randall, and hopefully some other members of the Pearson clan during the new episode, as they are all anxious to be introduced to the precious baby.

Mother is Here

It’s not surprising to see Kate standing diligently next to her newborn son, especially after she named him after her father, Jack.

Last week, she told Toby (Chris Sullivan) that she was hesitating to make the decision on a name before seeing his face but fans knew that there was no other name for the new member of the Pearson family from the very beginning.

Something tells us baby Jack will be getting out of the hospital sooner rather than later.

Happy Family

Kate and Toby are officially parents and, while the road to delivery came with some complications, they will have each other to rely on while baby Jack recovers.

Metz previously teased the storyline would be groundbreaking for broadcast television, so we expect lots of tears as we take the journey with the new parents in the next few episodes until the finale.

New Normal

Back on the East Coast, Beth seems to be heading back to her dreams of being a dance instructor, after her and Randall made a promise to try and make both of their dreams work.

With Rebecca (Mandy Moore) seemingly wanting to move to California to be near Kate and the baby, Beth and Randall will have their hands full. But can their relationship handle the added pressure?

Elected Official

It seems that Randall’s city council job will not have a grace period, and he will be dealing with many responsibilities and stress from the very beginning.

Will Jae-won Yoo (Tim Jo) be a source of stress or a helping hand for the novice politician? We are going to have to tune in to find out.

Counseling

Zoe (Melanie Liburd) and Kevin have a lot to figure out as well after last week’s episode.

After Kevin broke down and promised to get help and work on his sobriety after his Nicky-induced relapse, Zoe left the hospital after telling Beth she would not leave him, but that he was drinking vodka the entire time he was waiting on news of her sister.

It seems that the couple will be asking for some help moving forward in the form of counseling. Will Kevin listen?

Jack Returns

After a week off from jumping timelines, the show will be heading back to the past, meaning Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) return to the show.

The actor has been missing from the past couple of episodes given Beth’s standalone hour and “The Waiting Room,” but in “Don’t Take My Sunshine Away” it seems as though he and Rebecca will be having some quality time as they chaperone a school dance.

Already getting the tissues ready.

Getting Help?

Kevin’s trip to Vietnam earlier this season led to him relying on old habits once again, and getting himself and his loved ones in danger.

While it seems as though he might not be heading back to rehab just yet, Kevin is seen here waiting for someone at a coffee shop. Could he be meeting Zoe, or is he really going to try and get a sponsor as he once promised? We’re rooting for your recovery Kevin!

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.