‘This Is Us’ and ‘New Amsterdam’ Not on Tonight, NBC Filling Slots With Dolly Parton Special Instead

NBC is making a big change to its Tuesday night lineup after big fall finales last week. The network will not air episodes of This Is Us and New Amsterdam, giving the timeslot to a new Dolly Parton special. The schedule change makes sense after both dramas bowed their midseason finales last week, with plans for their return in 2020.

Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry is desired as a celebration of the country music superstar’s legacy as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. The show will feature new interviews as well as a performance from Parton on the Opry stage.

The special is also set to feature other famous faces, such as Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Margo Price, Hank Williams Jr. and others.

“I’m so thrilled to be celebrating my 50-year anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry,” Parton said in a statement to NBC. “I’m also excited that NBC wanted to share in this milestone with me. Together we hope to entertain a broader audience on what the Grand Ole Opry is and what it means to me. We have some special treats, surprises and great performances by some very talented artists and I’m looking so forward to sharing it with you.”

The special kicks off the network’s “Oh What Fun” holiday slate, which runs from November through Jan. 1 and includes some of their most beloved specials, as well as other holiday programming.

This Is Us shocked fans last week during its fall finale, which followed as the family gathered for Thanksgiving, before another flash forward brought upon a bunch of new mysteries for the Pearson family.

Viewers got a hint at Rebecca’s debilitating health as they followed her getting lost multiple times while trying to buy something at the store. While it seemed that the moment was happening in the present, the end of the episode revealed a flash forward nine months in the future, to the Big 3’s 40th birthday.

The event was shadowed with the family concerned at Rebecca’s health after she was lost. The flash forward also revealed Kevin (Justin Hartley) somehow managed to stay true to his pledge and got a fiancée, who is already very pregnant. We will have to wait to meet her in new episodes.

The biggest shocker of the episode happened at the end, when a confused Rebecca asked for Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Kevin reminded his mother that the family is not speaking to Randall after some sort of falling out. The answer to what led to the family’s big fight will likely come when the show returns.

Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry will air Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. This Is Us and New Amsterdam will return with new episodes Tuesday, January 14 on NBC.