Milo Ventimiglia Ensures Fans He Will Be Back for ‘This Is Us’ Season 3

Jack Pearson’s story will not end during This Is Us‘ second season. Milo Ventimiglia assured fans on Twitter that Jack will be back for season three.

On Saturday, the Emmy nominee posted pictures from the set after production on season two wrapped. “Officially wrapped [This Is Us] season 2. Hope y’all enjoy the last few [episodes]. Already can’t wait to get back for season 3,” Ventimiglia wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Officially wrapped #ThisIsUs season 2. Hope y’all enjoy the last few eps. Already can’t wait to get back for season 3. MV pic.twitter.com/lJ8TWFzC1U — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 24, 2018

Saturday was the last day of production for This Is Us‘ second season, which finally resumes on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

Although we learned how Jack died in the “Super Bowl Sunday” episode, Ventimiglia and creator Dan Fogleman have repeatedly told fans that Jack will be back. It certainly is no surprise, since the show always plays with time.

“There are so many questions with Jack,” Ventimiglia told Esquire after the Super Bowl episode aired. “His upbringing, what happened to him in Vietnam, what happened to him after Vietnam before he met Rebecca? And those early days of Jack and Rebecca, I know is an era that Dan is excited to explore.”

We know that Jack’s experience in Vietnam will be a major part of the show’s upcoming scenes in the past. Audiences will also learn more about his childhood.

“It’s been a question, what Jack’s younger life was like, what his influences on having a positive family experience were,” Ventimiglia told The Hollywood Reporter. “A lot of that relies on his relationship with his brother and what they experienced in the house they grew up in. For Jack and Nicky, I think a lot of that probably will be played not so much on younger child actors that are playing those parts that will rely on myself and another actor stepping into the shoes of Nicky — their time as young men, their time in Vietnam, the knowledge that maybe Nicky didn’t quite make it.”

Ventimiglia also told fans on Twitter the night the Super Bowl episode aired that “this isn’t the end of Jack.”

Just so everyone knows it….#JackPearson lives in all of our hearts. He’s you. He’s me. He’s Us. Thank you all for supporting our show. We love you all 🙂 And this isn’t the end of Jack. Stay tuned. #ThisIsUs. MV — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 5, 2018

Fogelman and his writers do not have to worry about being renewed for a third season. In the middle of This Is Us‘ surprisingly successful first season, NBC renewed it for second and third seasons.

Photo credit: NBC