‘This Is Us’ to Explore Jack’s Time in Vietnam With Upcoming Episode

This Is Us will be headed to Vietnam after the Winter Olympics.

Fans were disappointed to learn that the hit NBC drama will be taking a two-week break to make room for the network’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

After Tuesday’s all new episode — featuring Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) funeral— the show gave a sneak peek for the rest of the season.

Despite Jack Pearson meeting his maker during the series’ Post-Super Bowl episode, the narrator says in the promo that “Jack’s story has just begun,” the promo then shows two soldiers on board of a carrier plane, both holding guns.

The camera then pans to one of the soldiers, which turns out to be our very own Jack Pearson.

This Is Us has hinted at Jack’s time in Vietnam back in season one, the Pearson patriarch has always been reserved both about his experiences during the war and his childhood.

In season two, it was revealed Jack’s brother Nicky, served in Vietnam with him and was presumably killed in the war. Following the Super Bowl episode, Ventimiglia said that that while his character would not be moving forward in the show’s timeline, his past would continue to be explored on the show, including his relationship with his brother.

“It’s been a question, what Jack’s younger life was like, what his influences on having a positive family experience were,” the actor said. “A lot of that relies on his relationship with his brother and what they experienced in the house they grew up in.”

“For Jack and Nicky, I think a lot of that probably will be played not so much on younger child actors that are playing those parts that will rely on myself and another actor stepping into the shoes of Nicky — their time as young men, their time in Vietnam, the knowledge that maybe Nicky didn’t quite make it,” Ventimiglia shared.

Looks like we’ll be meeting Nicky, and finding out exactly what happened to him, sooner rather than later.

This Is Us will be back with all new episodes Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.