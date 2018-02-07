‘This Is Us’: Mandy Moore Dives Into Jack’s Funeral

Mandy Moore felt like she “was floating” while filming Jack’s funeral on This Is Us.

Following the heart-breaking post-Super Bowl episode where fans saw Jack die from a heart attack caused by smoke inhalation, the show took the follow-up episode to honor the beloved character with an outdoor funeral.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Moore, who plays the role of Rebecca Pearson, revealed during the This Is Us aftershow that she felt Rebecca’s pain throughout filming.

“As we were shooting that episode, I just kept thinking in my mind for those moments like, I’m floating,” she said. “I’m so unconnected and so disconnected from anything and everything around me including my kids. I think she just couldn’t find any ground.”

Moore also talked about why the funeral was set outside, referencing the time Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) told her that when he died he didn’t want to be put underground, but he wanted to be outside.

“…I feel like Rebecca really honored his wishes by having his service outside, and I don’t think she was really present at the ceremony, I think she was sort-of going through the motions.”

However, the actress said that it was Rebecca’s conversation with returning character Dr. K that really inspired her to keep going and go back to Jack’s favorite tree and promise him the family would be okay without them.

“The conversation with Dr. K is what spurred that idea of ‘I know what we’re going to do and I know where we’re going to go as a family of four to really talk about Jack and what he meant to all of us.’ This is going to be the first day of the rest of our lives,” Moor said.

After honoring Jack by his favorite tree, Moore says Rebecca gathers the strength she needs to tell herself to snap out of her haze and go back to parenting her kids.

“…It’s not going to be easy and it’s going to be completely different, but she’ll figure this out and she’ll be the best mother that she can be to these kids.”

This Is Us will be back with all new episodes Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.