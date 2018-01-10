‘This Is Us’: Kevin’s DUI Sentence Revealed

Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) ended the first half of season 2 with a messy DUI arrest, and it seems like he got off with a very light sentence.

In one of the opening scenes of the spring premiere, entitled “The Fifth Wheel,” Kevin’s sister Kate (Chrissy Metz) and her fiancé Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan) are shown preparing to go visit Kevin at a rehabilitation center.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kev’s in rehab,” Kate says. “I let Kevin get sent to rehab.”

Toby replies, “Technically the judge at his DUI hearing let him get sent to rehab.”

It seems that this treatment was the only sentence handed down to the actor. No fines or jail time is mentioned at all.

This stint in rehab serves as the basis for the rest of the episode that shows all the Pearsons reuniting to discuss various familial issues.

“We find Kevin in rehab, and the family has arrived to hash things out in a therapy session,” This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman said about the episode. “It’s very loaded.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Ron Batzdorff