‘This Is Us’ Fans in Tears Over Jack’s Return

Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) was still on-screen for Tuesday night’s episode of This Is Us, and fans could not have been more relieved.

Jack’s death was revealed on Sunday night’s special episode, entitled “Super Bowl Sunday.” However, the show’s typical flashback style allowed Jack to still be around.

Jack was shown in a series of moments throughout the show as the main timeline dealt with his funeral and the family’s mourning.

He first appeared in a flashback showing the Pearson family at a dealership, purchasing their beloved station wagon. He springs for a more expensive model after convincing the dealer to knock a large portion off the starting price.

Another scene showed him catching a teenage Kate (Hannah Zeile) skipping school to attend an Alanis Morissette autograph signing. He takes it easy on her and actually drives her to the event. Along the way, they listen to Morissette, and Jack tells Kate she should pursue music as a career.

There were also glimpses of Jack showing Kevin (Logan Shroyer) how to tie a tie, as well as a lengthier scene of Jack teaching Randall (Niles Fitch) how to drive just days before his death.

Fans were beyond emotional to see Jack back so soon, and they hoped he would stick around.

“Help me. These flashbacks of the boys and Jack and their ties; I’m sobbing,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “Jack Pearson deserved so much more.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

