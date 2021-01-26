✖

There will be no new episode of This Is Us on NBC tonight, as the network is re-airing the Season 5 premiere instead. While this news may come as a shock and surprise to fans of the drama series, series creator Dan Fogelman previously announced that this would be happening, citing production issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. After explaining to fans in a tweet that the show would be off for an undetermined amount of time, he assured that "the next few" episodes are "big ones," and asked fans to "hang in there."

This Is Us Season 4 season ended in March, and the series resumed production on Season 5 in September. In August, ahead of production for the current season, Fogelman sat down with Entertainment Weekly and confirmed that This is Us would address much of what has been going on in the real world, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. He clarified, however, that this would not deter the story away from important moments that are already planned. "We have a carefully crafted plan through six seasons of the television show that hundreds of people have now devoted for four-plus years of their lives executing," he explained. "And we're going to execute that plan, no matter what's happening in the world."

"What's happening in the world may shift the details of how things happen, but the big moves continue to happen — and actually potentially heighten and make better the television show than maybe some of our initial plans because that's our job," Fogelman went on to say. "Here are the new rules we've been given. How do we continue to try and top ourselves and make things even better than they were?"

"A lot of thought and care needs to go into the show because I have hundreds of people working on this show and safety is paramount," Fogelman continued. "But we're all anxious to get back to work. We love what we do. We love what we make. We think we offer a small, small, small service to people by creating new material that allows husbands and wives not to have to talk for an hour on Tuesday nights once in a while. And so our hope is that we can get back, but we are well aware of how small we are in the big wide expanse that is our universe." This is Us is set to return on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 9:00 p.m. ET.