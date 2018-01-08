‘This Is Us’ Fans Eagerly Anticipate Show’s Return on Jan. 9

Are you ready for This Is Us to come back Tuesday?

The television series’ Twitter page teased fans with a tweet that read: Now that the holidays are over, let the countdown to This Is Us begin.

Now that the holidays are over, let the countdown to #ThisIsUs begin! pic.twitter.com/2ovFDL6DEi — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) December 26, 2017

The tweet sparked a massive response from fans ready for the hit NBC drama to come back January 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

So close and yet so far… pic.twitter.com/oWTA0m83KB — Liliane Frederick (@OuCallaLili) December 28, 2017