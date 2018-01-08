‘This Is Us’ Fans Eagerly Anticipate Show’s Return on Jan. 9

Are you ready for This Is Us to come back Tuesday?
The television series’ Twitter page teased fans with a tweet that read: Now that the holidays are over, let the countdown to This Is Us begin.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Now that the holidays are over, let the countdown to #ThisIsUs begin! pic.twitter.com/2ovFDL6DEi— This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) December 26, 2017
The tweet sparked a massive response from fans ready for the hit NBC drama to come back January 9 at 9 p.m. ET.
Take a look at some of the tweets below:
So close and yet so far… pic.twitter.com/oWTA0m83KB— Liliane Frederick (@OuCallaLili) December 28, 2017
YASSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!— 🎤Melodie Roe (@iAmthe_LadyB) December 27, 2017
Yass I can’t wait for some more #ThisIsUs it’s been too long!!!!— Amber Williams (@covergirl7585) December 27, 2017