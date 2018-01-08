TV Shows

‘This Is Us’ Fans Eagerly Anticipate Show’s Return on Jan. 9

Are you ready for This Is Us to come back Tuesday?The television series’ Twitter page teased fans […]

Are you ready for This Is Us to come back Tuesday?

The television series’ Twitter page teased fans with a tweet that read: Now that the holidays are over, let the countdown to This Is Us begin.

The tweet sparked a massive response from fans ready for the hit NBC drama to come back January 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

