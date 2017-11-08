‘This Is Us’ Fans Are Freaking Out Over Jack’s Big Secret

Fans of This Is Us are used to big twists, but the one in tonight’s episode “Brothers” still had fans stunned. Jack has a secret, and we finally know what it is.

Spoilers follow!

In the past, Jack, Kevin and Randall go on a camping trip, leaving Rebecca and Kate to have a girl’s day to themselves. However, while the boys are away, the nursing home where Jack’s father Stanley is staying called to tell Jack his father is dying. That means Rebecca will meet her father-in-law on his death bed.

Meanwhile in the present, Kevin invites Randall to a charity gala. Randall takes Deja to the gala, since it’s the first time Deja is actually excited to do something.

In Los Angeles, Kate tells Toby about her pregnancy and she recalls her special day with her mother. Thankfully, Toby is just as excited about the news as she is.

In the end of the episode, we were dealt a huge twist: Jack has a brother named Nick. We saw the two boys waiting in a truck for their father. Then, we saw the older Jack looking through his files. He stared at a picture of Nick during their service in the Vietnam War. It looks like the brother might have died, but there was nothing to confirm that. It appears that Jack had his brother’s dog tags in the box.

The twist means that there will be yet another member of the Pearson family to meet in the past.

Here’s how fans reacted to the surprising news on Twitter.

What?

Many fans were just confused by the sudden introduction of the brother.

Jack got a brother! I wonder if we’ll meet him? #ThisIsUs — ?Pardon My French? (@Mis_Con_Strued) October 25, 2017

It was right there in the title, of course!

Wait. He had a brother!?!! #ThisIsUs oh LAWD pic.twitter.com/2RtqdRoYS3 — my kneela my kneela (@Phllp_Wnslw) October 25, 2017

The Brother’s Fate

We still don’t know if the brother died. Some think that Jack has the box because Nick is deceased.

Jack has a brother and he has stuff in a military box!!!! Omg did his brother die in the military? #ThisisUs — This Is Us…Now (@ThisIsUs__Now) October 25, 2017

Wait what just happened?? Jack had a brother??? #ThisIsUs — Miranda Freeman (@miranda0479) October 25, 2017

I think Jack’s brother died in the war??? #ThisIsUs — edwin is mine? (@ohmydigitour) October 25, 2017

Needless to say, there’s a reason why the #ThisIsUs hashtag includes a tissue box.

More Reactions

Some fans were also surprised that they are now crying over a character they never knew existed before tonight.

I’M CRYING FOR NICKY LIKE I DIDN’T *JUST* LEARN HE EXISTED 30 SECONDS AGO. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/RcGM4pisj6 — Lex✨ (@ActuallyAlexis) October 25, 2017

Unless he didn’t make it home from the war. ? #ThisIsUs — Corpse Party ? (@Kemmybelle) October 25, 2017

EXCUSE ME?! JACK HAS (had?) A BROTHER?! #ThisIsUs — Cami Bullins (@cambam_26) October 25, 2017

How can a show like this make us cry every single week!