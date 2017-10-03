‘This Is Us’: What to Expect From Tuesday Night’s Episode

After what seems like the longest week, it’s Tissue Tuesday once again, and the Pearson family is ready to grace our TV screens once again.

In the This Is Us season premiere last week, hearts were broken and minds were blown when it was revealed that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) was killed as a result of a fire to the Pearson family home. Unfortunately, while the premiere gave fans a giant clue about Jack’s death, it also presented a ton of new questions.

As this week’s episode rolls around, fans will be looking for the show to answer some of these burning questions. While some of these will surely be addressed tonight, don’t expect all of them to be brought up right away.

The episode, titled “A Manny-Splendored Thing” will be showing a whole lot of Jack Pearson, but it probably isn’t going to talk about his death very much. Expect a lot of his screen time to deal with the alcoholism that was brought up in the premiere.

One storyline that will get some answers in tonight’s episode is Randall and Beth’s. At the end of the premiere, the perfectly-imperfect couple brought up the idea of adopting an older child. The process is sure to take a while, but this episode will likely take a deeper dive into that part of their story.

Judging by the fact that “Manny” is in the title of the episode, it’s safe to say that Kevin will have a pretty big part to play as well. Is a Manny reunion special on the way?

“A Manny-Splendored Thing” airs on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on NBC.