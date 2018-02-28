‘This Is Us’ Fans Break Down After Shocking Deja Twist

This Is Us hinted something was going on with Deja at the beginning of Tuesday’s brand new episode, but by the end the truth was almost too sad to handle.

At the top of the episode, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) open their front door to find young Deja (Lyric Ross), and although many hoped Deja’s return would be permanent, the little girl was only there to ask her former foster parents for help.

“My mom doesn’t know I’m here,” Deja said. “We’re past due on our gas. We haven’t had heat in a couple of weeks. We need $89.34. I didn’t know where else to go.”

Super dad Randall Pearson immediately offered to start sending a monthly deposit to Deja’s mother, but she told him her mom would never accept a handout.

“It needs to be cash so I can tell her that I saved up my allowance from when I was here,” Deja said. “We need the heat back on before Ms. Linda does the next visit.”

Randall gives Deja the cash and tells her he’ll give her a ride but won’t come up so her mom doesn’t know.

“You gotta promise me something Deja,” Randall said. “If something like this ever happens again or if you need anything, you call us. You don’t wait for the heat come off, you call us.” Ensuring for at least one moment of crying during the NBC drama’s “lighter” episode.

During a short trip to Las Vegas to celebrate the join bachelor party of Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate (Chrissy Metz), Randall could sense that Deja was not O.K., especially after the little girl calls him just to check in.

After an explosive fight between Beth and Randall, that ends with both of them agreeing to go see Deja and her mother to make sure things are alright, the couple are shocked to find out they’re not living in their building anymore.

Randall and Beth then find young Deja sleeping in a car alone near the building.

Fans on Twitter were heartbroken with the twist, as well as with the fact This Is Us has only two more episodes left of season two.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.