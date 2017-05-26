‘This Is Us’ Cast Tease Fake Spoilers For Season 2 On Red Nose Day Special

Thursday was Red Nose Day and NBC held a special screening to help raise money for children suffering in poverty.

To help out the stars of This Is Us reunited to share some spoilers for the highly anticipated second season.

“You guys are going to love season two, like, the scripts are so good,” Chrissy Metz started, before co-star Justin Hartley chimed in and “accidentally” revealed an early spoiler from the season that likely won’t happen but was unbelievable!

“Like in episode two, I like it when we find out that Rebecca has a long lost brother. That’s a good episode!” Hartley said, causing his cast mates to shush him. “I never should have said that. Crap, this is going to be so hard.”

Metz joined in on the spoiler fun, hilariously revealing that her character, Kate, begins to date former NBA star Dennis Rodman, causing Chris Sullivan, who plays her TV fiancé Toby, to feign shock. “It’s not Dennis Rodman, it’s actually … Dennis Quaid,” Metz said in an attempt to backtrack. “I mean, his name is not even Dennis, like another guy.”

Sterling K. Brown then took over the reins, temporarily assuring his co-stars that “a professional” like him can handle a spoiler-free zone. But his “spoiler” may have been the best highlight of the night!

“A lot of kids out there aren’t as lucky as my character, Randall, who finds out that his biological father [William] is not only still alive, but is actually his older brother,” Brown deadpanned. “I gave that away?”

When Susan Kelechi Watson attempts to right the ship, asking viewers to donate to the Red Nose Day cause, Milo Ventimiglia couldn’t help but drop in his own Jack-related spoiler saying, “Just like Jack donates his kidney in episode five!”

“I never told them how we get divorced,” Watson told Brown, who plays her TV husband, while the cast “argued” over ruining season two.

Check out the hilarious spoiler-filled video below:

This Is Us returns Thursdays this fall on NBC.

