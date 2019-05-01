Former ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Melissa Claire Egan Returning to Series

It has been announced that former The Young and the Restless‘ star Melissa Claire Egan will be returning to series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Egan announced her return by tweeting out “Told ya it was just ‘goodbye for now’!!!” and then adding, “This is gonna be gooooood.”

Egan, who plays, Chelsea Lawson on the iconic soap, initially left the series in 2018 after first being cast in 2011.

Prior to her time on The Young and the Restless, Egan starred in another classic daytime soap, All My Children.

In January 2018, Egan announced that she would be leaving the show, writing a heartfelt message out to all of her fans to let them know.

“After much thought and six wonderful years, I have decided to leave The Young and the Restless,” she said in her statement. “I love this show (and this genre) so very much, and am so grateful to this amazing crew and cast, especially my beyond wonderful Josh Morrow.”

“This cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes at Sony and CBS are truly the best at what they do and are my family,” Egan added. “To you incredible fans, thank you for EVERYTHING. This isn’t goodbye. Truly. Just goodbye for now.”

In September 2018, Egan opened up and spoke candidly about a miscarriage she had suffered earlier in the year.

“It’s never been a secret. And I was so lucky to have my incredible husband and best friends and family in the world there for me, every step of the way,” she wrote in a social media post, adding, “It’s so hard, and takes such a toll on you emotionally and physically, hormonally, all of it. But I hadn’t shared it publicly. Not for any particular reason, I just hadn’t.”

Egan later shared that it was country singer Carrie Underwood’s bravery in speaking publicly about suffering multiple miscarriages that inspired her to as well.

“[Underwood’s] recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning was so beautiful and had me in tears. I was in the thick of my last and final days on Y&R at the time [of my miscarriage], so I feel her pain over having to ‘cry pretty.’ (only a very small group of people knew at the show, and they could not have been more wonderful and took great care of me),” Egan shared.

At this time, producers do not appear to have announced a specific date for when Egan will return, but it is speculated to be within the year.