‘The Young and the Restless’: Is Elizabeth Hendrickson Returning?

Former The Young and the Restless star Elizabeth Hendrickson recently posted a photo that has fans wondering if she might be returning to the series.

Over on Instagram, Hendrickson shared a picture of herself with Greg Rikaart, who has been announced to be going back to the series as his character Kevin Fisher.

In the caption on the post, Hendrickson alluded to there being “more to come,” which has fans speculating that her character Chloe Mitchell might come back.

Many fans have since commented on the post, inquiring if Hendrickson is “coming back to YR?“

“Does this mean that Chloe is coming back???” one fan asked. “Please tell me you are heading back to Y&R,” another exclaimed.

“No way. Are you coming baaaaack?! I’m sure you can’t say yet, but I’m crossing my fingers,” another wrote.

“Does that mean the return of my girl Chloe? I was always a Chilly fan but if Kevin brings you back to Genoa City I can maybe try,” one other user quipped, adding a wink emoji.

While there is no official confirmation that Hendrickson is heading back to the soap, it has been announced that Melissa Claire Egan is returning.

Egan previously took to Twitter to announce her return, tweeting, “Told ya it was just ‘goodbye for now’!!!” and then adding, “This is gonna be gooooood.”

Egan played Chelsea Lawson on The Young and the Restless from 2001 until her departure in 2018. In January of that year, Egan revealed she’d be exiting the series, sharing a sincere message with her fans to inform them of the news.

“After much thought and six wonderful years, I have decided to leave The Young and the Restless,” she said in her statement. “I love this show (and this genre) so very much, and am so grateful to this amazing crew and cast, especially my beyond wonderful Josh Morrow.”

“This cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes at Sony and CBS are truly the best at what they do and are my family,” Egan added. “To you incredible fans, thank you for EVERYTHING. This isn’t goodbye. Truly. Just goodbye for now.”

The Young and The Restless airs on weekdays at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.