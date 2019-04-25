‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Break Down After Seeing Kristoff St. John’s Neil Winters Funeral Video

Fans of The Young and the Restless are losing it over the emotional funeral for Neil Winters, played by the late Kristoff St. John.

St. John passed away on Feb. 3 in his house in Los Angeles, California, due to accidental heart failure. He played Neil Winters for 28 years on The Young and the Restless, so saying goodbye is no easy task. CBS released an emotionally-charged teaser for Neil’s on-screen funeral on Monday, and fans were already devastated.

“One extraordinary man touched the lives of so many and will never be forgotten,” the post read. “Join #YR this week as we say farewell to Neil Winters.”

One extraordinary man touched the lives of so many and will never be forgotten. Join #YR this week as we say farewell to Neil Winters. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gMxQVCSvq9 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 22, 2019



“It is SO apparent these actors adored him,” replied one fan. “The tears are real and that is incredibly touching. It’s real life for them. Love this so much!!”

“Wow. This is going to be so hard to watch. I can’t imagine how the cast and crew got through this,” added another.

“Seeing the entire cast… past, present, and future saying goodbye to Kristoff is going to break my heart this week! He is truly missed!” a third fan wrote. “You’re in the arms of the angels… Kristoff!!”

Seeing the entire cast…past, present, and future saying goodbye to Kristoff is going to break my heart this week! He is truly missed! 💔🙏 You’re in the arms of the angels…Kristoff!! 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/WEeMedBend — Dominic Witcher (@DominicWitcher) April 23, 2019



Many fans were preemptively nervous about the broadcast, fearing it might be cut short. Daytime dramas are often at the mercy of the news cycle, as networks will cut to a breaking news alert if something big happens. This can mess with the airtime schedule and ultimately leave fans wondering what happened in the missing minutes of an episode.

“I don’t care what is happening with politics this week please do not interrupt this week!” one fan begged. “Kristoff will be greatly missed.”

“I TOTALLY AGREE. With our Bad Luck of a President he will PROBABLY intrude on Our Precious time with OUR Neil,” replied another. “This is going to make me cry so hard. Gotta go get Puffs Plus now.”

St. John is survived by his fiance, Russian model Kseniya Olegovna Mikhaleva. He also leaves behind a teenage daughter, Lola, from his second marriage to Allana Nadal. He had a son named Julian from his first marriage to Paris Nicole. Julian died by suicide in 2014.

On screen, things are just as complicated. Neil Winters touched the lives of many other cast members in the sprawling world of the soap opera, including various marriages, children and scandals. In February, his final episode aired, and Tuesday’s episode began the storyline surrounding his death.

The Young and the Restless airs on weekdays at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.