‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘Bold and Beautiful’ Both Renewed by CBS for 2019-2020 Season

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and The Beautiful have both been renewed by CBS for the 2019-2020 TV season.

According to TV Line, the renewals come as the network renewed it’s entire daytime lineup, including game shows Let’s Make a Deal and The Price is Right.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“For almost a third of a century, CBS has demonstrated a remarkable legacy of success in Daytime,” said Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President of CBS Daytime.

“Our programming continues to maintain a level of achievement unheard of in today’s television landscape, thanks to the passion and dedication of the extraordinary producers, casts, staff and crew on the shows, our studio partners, and most importantly, the fans. They have our deepest gratitude, and we look forward to entertaining them for many years to come.”

Entire CBS Daytime Lineup To Return for 2019-2020 Season https://t.co/oXmE9HKiqD — Variety (@Variety) April 30, 2019

Another CBS Daytime series returning is The Talk, which will come back for a new season without longtime co-host Sara Gilbert.

Gilbert recently announced that she would be leaving the show, saying, “This is something that I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season. I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult.”

She then went on to explain that hr exit was mostly due to just having too much on her plate all at once.

“Last season, I did The Conners and was also producing and [hosted] here,” she said. “I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or time for myself.”

“As I’ve continued on, I’m starting to develop more things to produce, and I’m having opportunities to act,” Gilbert added. “I don’t know how I’m going to do it all. I’m looking at the next six months and thinking, ‘There’s not time.’”

“It’s difficult because this is a place that I love and a place that I’m extremely happy. I love the hosts, I love the crew, I love our staff, I’m so grateful to the audience for letting me in your homes every day. It’s been such an honor,” Gilbert concluded her statement.

Fans can still catch Gilbert on The Talk for the remainder of its current season. It’s possible, however, that the show will enlist a new co-host to fill her spot for next season.