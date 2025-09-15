‘The White Lotus’ Stars Tease Return at Emmys, Saying ‘We’re Not Dead; We Could Come Back’

Two former guests of The White Lotus could check back in to a different location of the hotel chain.

On the red carpet of the 77th Emmy Awards, season three White Lotus stars Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb teased a reappearance. Rockwell was nominated for outstanding supporting actor at tonight’s ceremony for his role in the HBO anthology series, but ultimately (unsurprisingly) lost the award to Severance‘s Tramell Tillman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Next season, have you told Mike [White] you both want back?,” a red carpet interviewer asked the duo.

“I mean, come on-” Bibb said, before Rockwell interjected with “Yeah, we’re not dead, we could come back.”

The two then imagined a future storyline between their two characters.

“What happens when Kate and Frank meet? Fireworks ensue,” Bibb joked. “He’s assigned to kill her, but then he decides…” Rockwell says, before raising his eyebrows suggestively.

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb are open to coming back for #TheWhiteLotus Season 4: "Were not dead! We should come back." pic.twitter.com/ovjMYcV9Sd — Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2025

The White Lotus continues to be one of HBO’s biggest names, with the drama-comedy-murder-mystery being one of the year’s most talked about shows every time it airs.

Recently, it was revealed that the fourth season of the series will take place in France. Details on plot or cast members are still unknown.

Seasons one through three of The White Lotus are currently streaming on HBO.