'The Walking Dead' Fans Shocked Series Is Ending After 11 Seasons

It's the end of an era at AMC, as the network announced Thursday that its mega-popular series The Walking Dead is officially coming to an end. Having garnered a loyal fanbase over its more than decade-long run, the news left fans shocked, despite the promise that two new spinoff series is already in the works.

According to Entertainment Weekly, TWD will conclude in late 2022 after an expanded season 11 that will feature 24 episodes. In total, fans have just 31 more episodes of the series, as the Season 10 finale, delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to premiere on Oct. 14. Sic bonus episodes are also scheduled to air in early 2021.

Based on Robert Kirkman's comic series of the same name, The Walking Dead first premiered in 2010, going on to become the most-watched show in cable television history by Season 5, when it was raking in more than 17 million viewers per episode. It was so popular that it gave way to not one, but two spinoff series – Fear The Walking Dead in 2015, and the upcoming series The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Although two new spinoffs are promised – one focused on stars Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride's Carol Peletier and an "episodic anthology" titled Tales of the Walking Dead – fans are still reeling at news that the flagship series is coming to an end. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting.