'The Walking Dead' Fans Shocked Series Is Ending After 11 Seasons
It's the end of an era at AMC, as the network announced Thursday that its mega-popular series The Walking Dead is officially coming to an end. Having garnered a loyal fanbase over its more than decade-long run, the news left fans shocked, despite the promise that two new spinoff series is already in the works.
According to Entertainment Weekly, TWD will conclude in late 2022 after an expanded season 11 that will feature 24 episodes. In total, fans have just 31 more episodes of the series, as the Season 10 finale, delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to premiere on Oct. 14. Sic bonus episodes are also scheduled to air in early 2021.
Based on Robert Kirkman's comic series of the same name, The Walking Dead first premiered in 2010, going on to become the most-watched show in cable television history by Season 5, when it was raking in more than 17 million viewers per episode. It was so popular that it gave way to not one, but two spinoff series – Fear The Walking Dead in 2015, and the upcoming series The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Although two new spinoffs are promised – one focused on stars Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride's Carol Peletier and an "episodic anthology" titled Tales of the Walking Dead – fans are still reeling at news that the flagship series is coming to an end. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting.
Nobody talk to me... my heart is broken... I can’t #twd https://t.co/oRJmXfa75M— 🌙𝖂𝖍𝖎𝖙𝖓𝖊𝖞🔮𝐸𝑚𝑝𝑎𝑡ℎ𝚆𝚒𝚝𝚌𝚑👽 (@CountessDixon88) September 9, 2020
Wow. I’m speechless. I knew this day would be coming eventually, but damn..— Justin (@AllEliteJKT) September 9, 2020
This show is all I've known for the last nine years. I knew this day would come... but today— jarrod 💀 (@DixonBrother_) September 9, 2020
Well as if 2020 couldn't punch me anymore then it already has! pic.twitter.com/qSctYyoTmm— DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) September 9, 2020
2010-2022.
What a run it’s been for my all-time favorite show/series. Happy that the stories will continue, but nothing will ever compare to the original arcs. All good things must come to an end! #TWD #TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/B3muE1KPB4— Rick Heidrick (@rheidrick24) September 9, 2020
#TWD is ending. Are you serious? Another great show down the drain.— BP4 Gaming (@BP4Gaming_) September 9, 2020
two more years left pic.twitter.com/YGcfNllKg1— Bo Young (@BoYoungGeo) September 9, 2020
The flagship original “The Walking Dead” ending after season 11. We’re going to be okay. #TWD pic.twitter.com/zKxhhX3uDw— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) September 9, 2020
.@TheWalkingDead has been not only an amazing show, but also is something my 83 year old grandma & I could watch together, and helped me expand my horizons in the arts & entertainment world. It’ll always be one of the best shows ever created. @WalkingDead_AMC #TWD pic.twitter.com/Axqe9YzIki— Jeszy Arnold (@jeszyarnold) September 9, 2020
The Walking Dead Officially Ending With Season 11 https://t.co/DcdnYgLxnB via @ComicBook I am VERY EMOTIONAL about this. My beloved show ending? NO! What's that you say? A Daryl and Carol spinoff show? YES! I have all the feels. #TWDFamily #TWD— Beth Anne (@InnerLizard) September 9, 2020
Such a good show and sad to see it will end. Thanks for the cast and writers for making a comic book come to life. I’m so glad I got to meet part of the cast at the convention. #goodtimes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DclUX9kcBg— Amber💚 (@Amber2548) September 9, 2020
Im broken— Jeremiah Tyler (@jeremiahtyler_) September 9, 2020
Noooooo pic.twitter.com/YkoFyCFCdF— Louis Pulice (@louie3020) September 9, 2020
Thank you for an incredible show. pic.twitter.com/drtoprK1YK— Anthony Lobato (@AnthonyLobato) September 9, 2020