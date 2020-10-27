'The Voice': Blake Shelton Rescues Gwen Stefani From Wardrobe Malfunction in Season 19 Blooper

✖

In a newly revealed blooper from The Voice Season 19, Blake Shelton rescued Gwen Stefani from a potentially embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction. In the clip shared to YouTube, the coaches — Shelton, Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend — are hanging around backstage. Legend is heard making a joke about his social-distancing handshake" prop, " and Stefani struggles with her custom Dulce Bestia bodysuit.

At one point, after a tassel mishap, Clarkson pointed out to Shelton that Stefani was not quite stage-ready. "Blake, she's unzipped again," the singer and talk show host said. "Do you wanna zip her?" Notably, the funny blooper real comes as Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement. In an Instagram post, Stefani shared a photo of the pair smooching while she held up her hand to reveal the engagement ring. She tagged Shelton in the caption and wrote, "Yes, please!"

Over on Twitter, Shelton shared the same photo but added his own caption. "Hey [Gwen Stefani,] thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

Notably, Stefani had previously left The Voice, but has now returned. This is something that Shelton is, understandably, thrilled about. "Having Gwen back is very comforting to all the coaches," he told ET. "We were all able to just go back to the game we already knew. We all know how to play each other at this thing. It felt like the old gang got back together again, and we're having a blast."

Stefani then added, "I think that being able to sit down and watch a show that's so inspiring and will bring inspiration to people, it will definitely bring joy. Music is the heartbeat of human beings, so I feel really blessed to be here and to be a part of that and to be able to connect around America on the TV."

She later said, "Maybe the reason there's so much talent is that a lot of people are kind of paused and they get to kind of, you know, follow the dream in a way they didn't get to because maybe they're working or they were in school. I think there's kind of a different kind of group of people this time because of the opportunity that we are all paused in the world right now." The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, on NBC.