‘The View’ Panel Celebrates Barbara Walters’ 90th Birthday With Heartwarming Tribute

The women of The View paid special tribute to Barbara Walters in honor of her 90th birthday. Walters launched the popular daytime talk show in 1997 and since then a number of honorable women have graced the stage. Currently, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman are the current faces of the long-running ABC show.
“Happy birthday to the reason we are all sitting around this Hot Topics table today — it is the birthday of the one and only Barbara Walters,” Goldberg said on the show.
“Happy birthday, Barbara! Thanks for the gig!” she jokingly added.
Happy birthday to the one and only @barbarajwalters! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lS2vBEpYXn— The View (@TheView) September 25, 2019
Not only did the current leading ladies send well wishes on her special day, but former hosts shared their thoughts online as well. Elisabeth Hasselbeck took to Instagram to share a lengthy post of how big of an impact Walters had on her life during her time on the show from 2003 to 2013.
Today- I’m thankful that I got to sit next to Barbara Walters – my friend and mentor – for 10 of her 90 years. Writing about this woman in Point of View was emotional. When I look through these pictures I stand with gratitude from learning from a woman who leaned into stores that most disregarded. She sat with those that no one would sit with, she was a mother through adoption and told JACKIE she was born in her heart. Whenever I was sick she made the first call to her doctor. She is the most curious woman I know and the best listener. Barbara- though some days we held onto our positions on hot topics with passion-we never let go of one another’s hand. We had some heated moments but those were nothing compared to the warmth of sitting by your side and being your tv daughter. Thank you for loving on me. Tough love and true love. Thank you for teaching me everything I could ever hope to learn in broadcasting. Thank you for not firing me when I was pregnant And hormonal and when defending the life of the unborn in the heat of the moment, asked to be fired if I could not be a voice for the voiceless. Years later – Thank you for calling Roger Ailes for me when it was out of your hands when ABC did not renew my contract. Thank you for always reaching out on my behalf. Today we celebrate you, and the near century of stories that were told and shared because of your listening ear and heart. You are one of a kind. #SistersKeeper – may this day be one of celebrating the day YOU were born: God’s creation with an purposeful heart 💕happy birthday 🎂
When the famous journalist launched The View, she chose Behar, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos and Meredith Vieira to join her at the table. Since then, several well-known television personalities have sat in those chairs from Jenny McCarthy — who is a current judge on The Masked Singer — Rosie Perez, Rosie O’Donnell, Sherri Shepherd, Raven Symoné and Sara Haines.
In May of 2014, Walters stepped down from the gig but had no plans of slowing down.