‘The View’ Panel Celebrates Barbara Walters’ 90th Birthday With Heartwarming Tribute

The women of The View paid special tribute to Barbara Walters in honor of her 90th birthday. Walters launched the popular daytime talk show in 1997 and since then a number of honorable women have graced the stage. Currently, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman are the current faces of the long-running ABC show.

“Happy birthday to the reason we are all sitting around this Hot Topics table today — it is the birthday of the one and only Barbara Walters,” Goldberg said on the show.

“Happy birthday, Barbara! Thanks for the gig!” she jokingly added.

Happy birthday to the one and only @barbarajwalters! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lS2vBEpYXn — The View (@TheView) September 25, 2019

Not only did the current leading ladies send well wishes on her special day, but former hosts shared their thoughts online as well. Elisabeth Hasselbeck took to Instagram to share a lengthy post of how big of an impact Walters had on her life during her time on the show from 2003 to 2013.

When the famous journalist launched The View, she chose Behar, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos and Meredith Vieira to join her at the table. Since then, several well-known television personalities have sat in those chairs from Jenny McCarthy — who is a current judge on The Masked Singer — Rosie Perez, Rosie O’Donnell, Sherri Shepherd, Raven Symoné and Sara Haines.

In May of 2014, Walters stepped down from the gig but had no plans of slowing down.