Source: No ‘Catfight’ Between Meghan McCain and Joy Behar on ‘The View’

Despite their opposing political views — and reports of bad blood on set — Meghan McCain and Joy Behar are not feuding.

Despite reports the tension between The View co-hosts has reached feud-level heights, a source has spoken out to say they ultimately have nothing but respect for one another.

“Meghan and Joy fundamentally disagree on everything — on the show. But that’s what they are paid to do,” a source told PEOPLE. “They have different politics and different views and their job is to argue about this stuff on air. But the idea that there’s fighting behind the scenes because of it is not true.”

“Two women can disagree and not be in a catfight,” the source added. “Backstage, they’re totally friendly with each other, and Joy told people she never said anything bad about Meghan.”

Democrat Behar, 75, and Republican McCain, 33 — daughter of Senator John McCain — regularly debate on the air when discussing political hot topics.

Rumors of a feud escalated following a heated discussion during the Feb. 9 show when the co-hosts exploded on one another while discussing past domestic abuse claims against former White House staff secretary Rob Porter.

“It was like Rosie versus Elizabeth 2.0 without the split screen,” a source told the Daily Mail, referencing an infamous argument that took place on the show between former co-hosts Rosie O’Donnell and Elizabeth Hasselbeck.

“It just escalated out of nowhere and everyone backstage and in the control room totally freaked out initially. If you think it was uncomfortable watching it on TV, imagine being in the studio audience and the staff behind the scenes,” the source added.

Following the on-air spat, both women reportedly returned to their dressing rooms and unleashed about the other to producers.

“I’m sick of Meghan’s bulls—. This s— has to stop. If she doesn’t want to work here let her a— go,” Behar reportedly said before adding, “If I hear her say ‘my father’ one more time on this show, I’m going to puke on live TV.”

But according to the insider, tensions from the blow-up didn’t linger at all.

“The day of their big ‘fight’ on air, they were acting totally normal afterwards,” says the source. “They’re not exactly hanging out together drinking every night. They’re two women at different stages of their lives who live in different parts of town and have different views — but they have a totally professional relationship and get along fine.”