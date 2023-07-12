'The View': Joy Behar Gets Emotional Recalling Harrowing Search for Missing Dog

Joy Behar knows all too well just how stressful Fourth of July fireworks can be for our four-legged friends. During Tuesday's episode of The View, Behar recounted her harrowing holiday experience after her beloved dog, Bernie, went missing last week during a July 4th fireworks display, setting off a lengthy search to bring him home.



"It's even hard for me to talk about it," Behar said during the Hot Topics segment on her first day back on the set after the show's week-long hiatus. According to Behar, the harrowing experienced began after her husband Steve Janowitz, opened the door to their Long Island, N.Y., home amid a fireworks show in the neighborhood. Behar recalled how "it was pitch black" and "the next thing we knew, Bernie was gone."

Behar said she and her husband immediately began to search their house, recounting how they "went downstairs, we went outside, we took a flashlight, we were running around the streets." When her co-star Whoopi Goldberg asked if Bernie was simply hiding under the bed, Behar said, "No, he ran away! He ran away," adding that her "heart was in my mouth. I mean, to lose a dog like that, he's small, he could've gotten hit by a car. It was pitch black."



Behar ultimately called her daughter, Eve Behar, who called the police for help and also recruited others in the neighborhood. Behar said the police "put out like an APB, when somebody's missing" as she "got in my car and started riding around with the headlights high. Somebody yells out, 'What are you doing you moron?' I felt like saying, 'I'm looking for my dog!'"



Thankfully, Bernie was home by the end of the night. Behar revealed that her husband found Bernie at the local police department, telling her co-hosts, "he went a little further [into the building] and there was the police chief, holding Bernie. I mean, it was like, I thought I would never see that dog again. You have a fantasy, what's going to happen to him? Is someone going to steal the dog?" While Behar was thrilled to have her beloved dog back, Bernie apparently wasn't quite as grateful. Behar hilariously revealed that Bernie "took a dump in the house the next day." She added that she opened up about the terrifying ordeal "because I want people to remember, when there are fireworks, dogs will freak out. He never did anything like that. I mean, he ran half a mile away!"