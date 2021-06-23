'The View': Joy Behar Cracks Inappropriate Joke About Carl Nassib, NFL's First Openly Gay Active Player

✖

Joy Behar took some heat after a joke she made about Las Vegas Raiders Carl Nassib. On The View, Behar and the rest of the panel were discussing Nassib announcing he is gay. Nassib became the NFL's first openly gay active player, which led to Behar making a joke.

“After they said ‘penetration in the end zone,’ they lost me!” Behar said. The group seemed very surprised by Behar's joke as Sara Haines hung her head, Sunny Hostin shook her head while Meghan McCain raised her eyebrows. Later in the segment, Behar backtracked by saying: “I just long for the day when you can just be gay in the world, and it doesn’t become a big deal." She also added: "By the way, that inappropriate joke I made for daytime television? Scratch it. Make believe I never said it.”

Joy Behar tries to walk it back at the end of the segment. By the way, that inappropriate joke I made for daytime television, scratch it. Make believe I never said it." pic.twitter.com/z4klo7CXBc — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 22, 2021

Nassib made the announcement on Monday at his home in Pennsylvania. "What's up people," Nassib said in an Instagram video. "I'm at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for."

Nassib continued: "I'm a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I'm not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting and compassionate and I'm going to start by donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project. They're an incredible organization, they're the number one suicide-prevention service for LGBTQ youth in America."

Nassib is entering his sixth season in the NFL. He signed with the Raiders last year after spending the previous two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was drafted in the third round by the Cleveland Browns in 2016. In his career, Nassib has recorded 143 tackles and 20.5 sacks.