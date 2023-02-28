'The View' Hosts Defend Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'I Have to Say, I'm on Marjorie's Side'

The hosts of The View generally took Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's side on Tuesday in a segment about one of her recent tweets. On Monday night, Greene tweeted that she had been "attacked" and "screamed at" by two people who disagreed with her "political views." Even the View co-hosts that are typically very critical of Greene agreed that these restaurantgoers were out of line.

"I have to say, I'm on Marjorie's side for this one because I don't believe that anybody should be going up to any of us – anybody in public – and harassing us," said Joy Behar. Sunny Hostin agreed, but only if the situation truly played out the way that Greene described it. Based on Greene's history of distorting the truth and even spreading conspiracy theories, Hostin said she would need "more information" before declaring herself to be on Greene's side.

For those catching up, the infamous Georgia Congresswoman tweeted that "an insane woman" and "her adult son" harassed her at a Washington D.C. restaurant on Monday night. She shamed these people for disrespecting the restaurant staff and the other customers, writing that they were "self-righteous, insane, and completely out of control."

"People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone," Greene concluded. Many commenters pointed out that Greene herself has often caused a scene in public places and been accused of "harassing" people with different political views. The top reply to her tweet came from Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg, who wrote that Green had treated her exactly the same way in 2018.

Behar brought this point up on The View, saying: "She does this, and now it's been done to her. And you know, I have to say that I think it's deplorable that anybody would do anything like that, including her! And the person who did that to her."

Man that sucks. I was attacked and screamed at in 2018 by an insane woman named Marjorie Taylor Greene. She had no respect for the privacy of me as an 18 year old school shooting survivor or my staff.

She was self righteous, insane, and completely out of control. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) February 28, 2023

Here, co-host Sara Haines agreed. She said: "This woman is aggressive, and has her own problems with civility, but to protect civility, I think you have to protect the most despised among us. So we have to draw the line at doing this sort of thing, so I do tend to agree with what you're saying." Haines and her co-hosts hoped that Greene would learn something from this encounter and apply it to situations where she is on the other side. The View airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.