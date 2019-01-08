‘The View’ Co-Host Abby Huntsman Defends Fox News’ Tucker Carlson After Latest Controversy

Fox News host Tucker Carlson waded into hot water again this week when he made comments on his show regarding equal pay between men and women, arguing that higher-earning women could be hurting marriages.

The View co-host Abby Huntsman defended Carlson in a segment on her own show on Thursday, with Huntsman and her fellow co-hosts discussing Carlson’s opinion.

“I anchored a show with Tucker. I sat at a table just like I do with you ladies. And this is so different than the Tucker that I know,” she said. “Anyone that’s worked closely with him — he was so supportive of my career and wanted me to succeed. He’s also a big proponent of marriage and families, that is probably the biggest thing for him, but he was always great to anyone he worked with, people of different backgrounds, immigrants. He loved helping them out. So if you know Tucker personally, you would say he has a heart of gold.”

Huntsman had previously served as a weekend host on Fox & Friends alongside Carlson.

During his show, a clip of which was played on The View, Carlson argued that higher-earning women are contributing to the decline of marriage.

“Study after study has shown that when men make less than women, women generally don’t want to marry them,” he said. “Over big populations this causes a drop in marriage, a spike in out-of-wedlock births and all the familiar disasters that inevitably follow. More drug and alcohol abuse, higher incarceration rates, fewer families formed in the next generation.”

In response Huntsman’s comments about Carlson’s character, The View co-host Joy Behar noted, “I don’t see what good that is when he’s promoting this bad stuff to millions of people.”

“I’m just saying it goes against the person that I know,” Huntsman replied, with The View co-host Meghan McCain adding, “It was a pleasure working with Tucker Carlson on my behalf as well.”

McCain added that she had watched the clip of Carlson multiple times and called it “a convoluted way of talking about big government vs. small government and the role of economics,” adding that she found Carlson’s message “confusing.”

“It looked like Looney Town to me,” co-host Sunny Hostin said. “He seemed real nutty to me.”

Whoopi Goldberg interjected, “Having been on both sides of this — made more and made less — that wasn’t why I married somebody. It wasn’t about how much money they were making. I generally marry somebody if I like them.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Noam Galai