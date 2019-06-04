‘The View’ Calls out Donald Trump for Meghan Markle ‘Nasty’ Comments: ‘You Think We’re Dumb?’

The Voice co-hosts called out President Donald Trump for claiming he did not call Meghan Markle “nasty,” despite an audio recording of him saying just that.

TRUMP SAYS HE NEVER CALLED MARKLE ‘NASTY’: The co-hosts discuss the president’s remarks about denying calling Meghan Markle “nasty” prior to his trip to the U.K. https://t.co/1091s9Fn2d pic.twitter.com/E0sYOu5pzG — The View (@TheView) June 3, 2019

Ahead of Trump’s state visit to the U.K., The Sun released recordings from an interview with Trump done in the Oval Office. In the interview, Trump was reminded that Markle called him “divisive” and “misogynistic” during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty,” Trump is heard saying in the interview.

Trump was also told that Markle was one of the many celebrities who said they planned to leave the U.S. if he won in November 2016.

“I didn’t know that. I hope she is O.K.,” Trump said.

Trump tweeted on Sunday morning that he never called Markle “nasty.”

“I never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty.’ Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will [CNN], [New York Times] and others apologize? Doubt it,” the president tweeted.

The Trump 2020 campaign also claimed Trump did not make the comment, but was then ridiculed on Twitter for including the audio in which he did.

On The View Monday, Whoopi Goldberg played the audio for the audience and slammed Trump for trying to convince people he said otherwise.

“So, I assume he knows that’s him — some people don’t recognize their own voices. But that is you. And oftentimes you do do this; you say things like, ‘Oh I never said that,’ but there it is!” Goldberg said, notes Deadline. “So how can you deny it, knowing that there’s tape? You think we’re dumb? I guess you do.”

Sunny Hostin called the move “Orwellian,” adding, “Don’t believe your lying eyes, don’t believe your lying ears.”

“He’s called so many women ‘nasty’ that I think he’s having a hard time remembering who he called what,” Ana Navarro said, later adding, “Well, listen, just one last message to the Brits: ‘I’m sorry.’”

Tara Setmayer chimed in, saying she thinks Trump might have “throne envy.”

Trump did not have to worry about meeting Markle on the first day of his visit to the U.K. While Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, will meet with Trump, along with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Markle is sitting out the meeting.

Markle has stayed out of the public spotlight in recent days, since welcoming son Archie in May.

Before joining the U.K. royal family, Markle was a politically active actress. The former Suits star told Larry Wilmore in 2016 she wanted to just “stay in Canada,” where her show was filmed.