'The Talk' to Return With New Episodes Following Sharon Osbourne Exit

New episodes of The Talk will return to CBS on April 12, the first new episodes following the exit of co-host Sharon Osbourne. The episode is set to address the controversy head-on and the slated guests are prepared to handle the discussion of "race and healing." According to the press release, "expert on diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice Dr. Donald E. Grant will offer advice on how to have these difficult conversations; nationally acclaimed trauma therapist and life coach Dr. Anita Phillips will share her expertise on how to heal after a painful event or conversation."

On March 10, Osbourne got in a heated confrontation with co-host Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan's unending criticism of Meghan Markle. "Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No," Osbourne said on air, before saying that Morgan's belief that Markle was lying about her suicidal thoughts was "his opinion. It's not my opinion." She went on to say that Morgan was her friend and that she supports "him for his freedom of speech," though she said she is "not racist...I don't care what color or what religion anyone is. Are you a nice person? That's what I judge you on."

Underwood pushed back, asking Osbourne how she would respond to people "who may feel that while you're standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don't agree?" Osbourne melted down in response, saying she felt like she is "about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?"

"I will ask you again, Sheryl, I've been asking you during the break and I'm asking you again, and don't try and cry cause if anyone should be crying it should be me. Educate me!" Osbourne continued. "Tell me when you have heard him say racist things." Underwood explained that "it is not the exact words of racism," but rather "the implication" of Morgan dismissing Markle's pain was racist. She continued, saying that "to not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is that's what makes it racist." She added that right now, she was "talking to a woman I believe is my friend and I don't want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist."

Following this confrontational behavior from Osbourne, The Talk was put on hiatus and an internal investigation was launched. During the investigation, it came out that Osbourne had a history of using racist and homophobic language towards her castmates. Consequently, Osbourne exited the show. Despite Osbourne's exit, the drama continues with her repeated insistence that she had been set up. This claim has been denied by Underwood, who explained the situation on her podcast.