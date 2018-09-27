‘The Talk’: Rosie O’Donnell ‘Auditioning’ to Replace Julie Chen With Guest Host Appearance

As many fans wonder who will replace Julie Chen as the new co-host at The Talk, Rosie O’Donnell is reportedly auditioning this week as she guest hosts during Friday’s episode.

O’Donnell announced Wednesday that she’d be on the show, tweeting, “this friday i will be guest hosting with the ladies of [The Talk] – don’t miss it !!”

While her name has been thrown around this week, it’s the first time O’Donnell has said anything about the talk show publicly. Many of her 1.08 million Twitter followers responded to her hoping she’d get the job.

“Hopefully a permanent gig…..? (Fingers crossed and I would watch everyday!)” one Twitter user wrote.

“I don’t watch The Talk. Love The View. But if they booked @Rosie as co-host…I’d be there everyday,” another said.

“We need you back in this type of setting. Especially now. Please, @TheTalkCBS, let’s have Rosie as a full-time panel member on the show,” someone else wrote.

When one person wrote that it’s “not likely” O’Donnell would move from the East Coast to Los Angeles for the show, she responded, “perhaps I would.”

Sources told the Daily Mail on Monday that CBS is thinking about hiring the former View co-host.

“She has a proven track record, from her own show to her time on The View, and despite being polarizing she brings in viewers,” a source told the publication, adding that O’Donnell excels at “creating moments.”

“Rosie can be a bit intense when it comes to politics, but she is incredibly good at connecting with an audience, and would be an ideal fit,” the source added.

Other fans are rooting for Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who has appeared as a guest host multiple times since Chen’s exit and who has even received an endorsement from Chen herself.

Other names that have reportedly been brought up include Carnie Wilson, Ann Curry, Debbie Matenopoulos and Lisa Ling. Kris Jenner and Mayim Bialik have also reportedly been brought up, but it’s unclear if the high-profile women would be interested in the gig.

As previously reported, Chen exited the show she helped create after her husband, former CEO-chairman of CBS Corp Les Moonves, stepped down from his position after facing allegations of sexual assault.

“I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave The Talk,” Chen said during her final episode on the series in a pre-taped message.

CBS also released a statement about her exit from the show following her segment.

“All of us here have tremendous appreciation for the dedication and passion she brought to the show every day and for her generous role as an ambassador for CBS Daytime,” the statement said. “We are grateful for her many other contributions, respect her decision and wish Julie all the best in everything she does.”