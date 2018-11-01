‘The Talk’ Co-Host Sharon Osbourne Dresses as Dolly Parton for Halloween

The morning shows went all-out for Halloween this year, and that included The Talk, with its hosts dressing as rock stars to make for a very musical show. Sharon Osbourne dressed as singer Dolly Parton for her Halloween look, going full glam as she channeled her inner country star.

Donning a voluminous blonde wig, rhinestoned white jumpsuit that showed plenty of cleavage and a bandanna tied around her neck, Osbourne certainly looked the part, right down to her long pink nails.

In a video shared by The Talk, Osbourne campaigned for votes to become the show’s #TalkRocktober fan favorite.

“It’s Mrs. O but I’m Dolly today,” she said.

Another video on the show’s website found Osbourne lip-syncing to Parton’s hit “9 to 5,” the host working in an ’80s-style office much like Parton did in the 1980 film and dealing with broken typewriters, coffee machines and other work-day nusiances. She then takes the stage with a guitar and a team of dancers, finishing the song with a bang.

In an interview after the performance, Osbourne joked that the best part of dressing as Parton was “thinking I had this amazing talent that I don’t.”

The host added that she had sent a partial photo of her Parton-inspired chest to her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, who replied, “Who the hell is that?!”

“I’m like, ‘it’s me!’” Osbourne joked.

The video then cut to a message from Parton herself, who congratulated Osbourne on her performance.

“You did good,” the singer said. “I’m so honored that you decided to be me for Halloween. You look good, good job, good rack — where’d you get em? You make a better Dolly than I do!”

.@MrsSOsbourne honors one of the Country Music’s greatest singers as she performs as @DollyParton, paying homage to her 1980 breakout film and song ‘9 to 5.’ WATCH ➡️ //t.co/qCpxDA9b5F pic.twitter.com/C9rl8DUB12 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) October 31, 2018

Parton had previously gotten in on the Halloween fun by posting a set of photos on Twitter of celebrities who had previously dressed as the iconic entertainer.

Stars featured in Parton’s post included a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Amy Adams, Ellie Goulding and Adele, who all sported Parton’s signature blonde bouffant and an array of elaborate ensembles.

“Happy Halloween, y’all! Here’s some of my favorite lookalikes to celebrate,” Parton wrote. “Hope you fill your plastic pumpkins to the brim tonight!”

Happy Halloween, y’all! Here’s some of my favorite lookalikes to celebrate. Hope you fill your plastic pumpkins to the brim tonight! 😊 pic.twitter.com/LrAhgQIdtw — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) October 31, 2018

