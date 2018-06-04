‘The Talk’ Addresses Roseanne Barr and Show Cancellation

The women of The Talk, including Roseanne star Sara Gilbert, opened up about the show’s cancellation following Roseanne Barr‘s racially insensitive tweet that ignited a firestorm of controversy.

Co-hosts Julie Chen, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Gilbert spoke on the CBS award-winning talk show about the sticky situation almost a week after ABC canceled the veteran sitcom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am proud of the show we made.The show has always been about diversity, love & inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end in this way. I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process, however I do stand behind the decision that ABC has made.” @THEsaragilbert on #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/wmuPXk8Fb7 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) June 4, 2018

Gilbert, who played Barr’s on-screen daughter, Darlene Conner, said she’s still proud of the show, but that she stands behind ABC’s decision and is sad for those who lost a good job out of the ordeal.

“I am proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end that way,” Gilbert said Monday afternoon.

“I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I stand by the decision ABC made,” she concluded.

ABC pulled the plug on the second season of the classic show’s reboot hours after Barr compared former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape. Barr has since apologized for her remark and has also defended her words at times.

Before news of the cancellation hit on Tuesday, Gilbert had previously spoken out against Barr’s remark about Jarrett that suggested she was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

Gilbert wrote in a statement on Twitter that she was “disappointed” in Barr’s words, which she called “abhorrent.”

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” Gilbert wrote in the statement last week.

“This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member,” she added.

Later Tuesday night, Barr returned to Twitter following an hours-long break and responded to Gilbert’s statement, writing, “Wow! Unreal.”

Barr since wrote that she “forgives” Gilbert for speaking about her “in a public arena.” She told Michael Fishman, who played her on-screen son, D.J. Conner, that she forgave him for his comments as well.

“to michael fishman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish u could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena,” Barr wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. “I understand, tho. It’s ok.”