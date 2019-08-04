‘The Rookie’ Alum Afton Williamson Says She Quit Due to Sexual Assault, Harassment and Discrimination on Set

Afton Williamson is opening up about The Rookie, saying she left the show due to racism and sexual misconduct. Williamson played officer Talia Bishop on the ABC dramedy, but she will not be back for Season 2. In an Instagram post on Sunday morning, she explained why.

“I will not be returning for Season 2 of The Rookie. I owe it to you my amazing fans to share the Truth,” Williamson wrote, alongside a drawing of her character.

“Throughout the filming of the pilot, I experienced Racial Discrimination/Racially Charged inappropriate comments from the hair department and bullying from Executive Producers,” the actress explained. “During the Season, it continued along with Sexual Harassment from a recurring guest star and the racist commentary [and] bullying from the Hair Dept. Head escalated into Sexual Assault at our Wrap party.”

Williamson went on to explain that she had reported her experiences directly to the showrunner, Alexi Hawley, but that it was never formally documented, nor was it reported to the human resources department. The head of the hair department “was fired ONLY after the sexual assault and NOT for an entire year of outward racism,” she added.

Williamson’s story goes on in blow-by-blow detail. She wrote that “HR protocol was never adhered to” with any of the issues she reported, and claimed that the showrunner himself admitted that he had never escalated it to HR. Finally, she herself called a meeting with the showrunner, two other producer, her agent and her union representative.

“It was clear to all present in the meeting that the showrunner had not shared my reports with the any of the producers,” she wrote.

As for the “recurring guest star” who sexually harassed Williamson, she wrote that she was promised he would be fired, but then asked to film with him the day after reporting his indiscretions. He appeared later in the season, and when confronted she claims that the showrunner told her he had never actually been fired.

Williamson wrote that she was asked to return for Season 2, but is now leaving the show by choice. She gave a nod to other women who have stood up to sexual harassment in the workplace, saying that they empowered her to take this step.

“Now is the best time in the world to be a woman and I have a platform so it’s time to use my Voice,” she wrote. “Strength comes from within. It comes from Above.”

So far Hawley, ABC and Entertainment One have not issued a comment on Williamson’s post. The Rookie Season 2 returns in the fall on ABC.