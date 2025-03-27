‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 4, Episode 4 Preview Revealed

HBO’s biggest comedy is quickly approaching the midpoint of its final season.

The Righteous Gemstones recently released the preview for the fourth episode of the Danny McBride-led series about a megachurch family with a tendency to say the raunchiest things ever put to the small screen.

The next episode will see the family converge at Galilee Gulch, a private lakehouse owned by the Gemstone family.

Judy and BJ will deal with BJ’s paralysis from male competitive pole-dancing, Kelvin and Keefe will try to manage being a couple as Kelvin is nominated for “Top Christ Following Man” despite keeping their relationship secret, and Lori’s son is dealing with his desire to be included in the Gemstone family antics.

All of the above will struggle with their feelings on Lori and Eli’s new relationship, as the two established their feelings for each other two episodes ago and announced their status as a couple in last week’s episode.

As last week’s episode closed, Jesse Gemstone gave a sermon promising his churchgoers would be treated like family. “No matter what,” Jesse says. “We never turn our back on family. That is our Gemstone commitment to you.” The next episode will surely test that pledge.

The Righteous Gemstones airs every Sunday at 10 PM on HBO.