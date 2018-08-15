‘The Resident’ Renewed for Season 2 on Fox

The Resident has been renewed for a second season at Fox, according to a report by Variety.

The medical drama takes a different approach to the tried-and-true genre, focusing specifically on the bureaucratic limitations imposed on doctors and nurses. The show is set in a fictional center called Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, and relies on themes of fighting greed and ego to maintain the altruistic center of medical work.

The Fox Broadcasting Company's president of entertainment, Michael Thorn, spoke to Variety about the renewal, praising the work of the producers, cast and crew, and setting his hopes high for the show's sophomore season.

"Amy, Todd and all the producers on 'The Resident' set out to create a medical show that viewers haven't seen before — to peel back the curtain and reveal the truth of what happens, both good and bad, behind the scenes at hospitals across the country. Clearly, they've succeeded," he said.

"Matt, Emily, Bruce, Manish, Shaunette and the show's entire cast have turned in consistently heartfelt performances, and we are so excited to go back to Chastain Memorial for another tremendous season."

The Resident was reportedly Fox's number three scripted series of the year. It pulled in an average 4.6 million viewers live and an audience of over 10 million across platforms per episode. The show had an average rating of 1.05 in the key demographic of adults 18-49.

It was up against stiff competition in its first year out, especially as it had to stand against The Good Doctor. The break-out medical drama on NBC had a steallar first year on the air, though fans still found room in their hearts for Chastain Park Memorial Hospital as well.

The Resident stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Moran Atias, Merrin Dungey, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Melina Kanakaredes and Bruce Greenwood. It was created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, all three of whom wrote on the first season.

Jones also worked as an executive producer, along with Todd Harthan, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Oly Obst and Phillip Noyce.

In addition to The Resident, Fox has already renewed 9-1-1, Empire, The Gifted, The Orville, and The Simpsons for another season.