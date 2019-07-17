‘The Resident’: Morris Chestnut Joins Season 3 of Fox Series

The Resident will be getting a new doctor, as it has been announced that actor Morris Chestnut has joined Season 3 of the Fox Series. According to TV Line, Chestnut will be playing Dr. Barrett Cain, a character who is described as an “intimidating neurosurgeon” who thinks of himself as a “superman physician” who is “capable of curing crippling diseases.” The description of Cain adds that “he’s charming when he wants to be,” but is “utterly ruthless in his quest for money and power.”

“His ability to exact swift revenge on any who oppose him will put the good doctors at Chastain in jeopardy and drive the season-long thriller arc.”

Prior to being cast on The Resident, Chestnut appeared in NBC’s short-lived series Enemy Within. Before that, however, he spent two seasons at Fox leading the procedural drama Rosewood.

In March, it was announced that The Resident had been renewed for Season 2, and at that time Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn issued a statement on the news.

“Amy Holden Jones, Todd Harthan, and the team behind The Resident continue to showcase their brilliant storytelling, revealing both the triumphs and tragedy within the medical world,” he said. “Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, and Bruce Greenwood, along with the stellar cast, have developed rich and compelling characters through their heartfelt performances.”

Series co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner also commented non the big news, taking to Instagram to share his personal excitement.

“Yep. Yep. It’s official! Thank you to all of you who watch and support our show. We are all quite excited to come back and play some more. I’ve said it before, it is such a blessing to be on a good show w really good people in front of and behind the camera. It never ceases to amaze me on a daily basis how many people it takes to make a television series run,” he wrote.

“Every role, every production person, every crew member contributes significantly to bring you what you get to enjoy each week. We may not get everything perfect each episode and some days some of us may not be as much on our A game as others, but we all bust our asses and are incredibly thankful for the blessing and opportunity to carve out a living doing what we love,” Warner added.

“The Resident is my 10th television series and I am just as grateful for the 10th as I was for the 1st and have been for the 8 in between. Sit tight, we have a few more powerful episodes for you to finish out this season. And you can be rest assured that we’ll be coming back guns a blazin’ next season. Hummin’, comin’ atcha….,” he concluded.

Hulu subscribers can catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 of The Resident anytime on the streaming service.