‘The Resident’ Fans React to Monday Night’s Major Blunder

The Resident kicked off with some major blunders that led to a patient’s death and misidentification.

The episode begins with a rush of patients being administered into the emergency room after a nasty car accident. However, there have been numerous budgets cuts at the hospital and a new nurse is checking patients into the ER.

The inexperienced nurse screws up and does not put a patient with head trauma into urgent care. He soon passes out and has to be urgently care for by staff members. Sadly, the patient then dies.

At that moment, fans of the FOX medical drama lit up Twitter and demanded the nurse be fired for that mistake.

But the blunders didn’t stop there. The nurse then got the patient’s identification from a backpack, but it was not the right backpack. She identified him as the wrong person.

This led to a man being told his son died, when the young man was alive elsewhere in the hospital.

As one would imagine, Twitter lit up with responses to the back-to-back screw-ups. If the first error was not enough to get the nurse fired, this one definitely pushed things over the edge.

Bruh. How you tell the wrong dad his kid is dead? HOW SWAY? HOW?? #TheResident — TeeJay SkyWalker (@themistamoore) February 6, 2018

Luckily the man eventually found his son, who was later saved by an intense surgery.

As for the deceased man, his phone was later discovered by a janitor and Senior Resident Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) was able to contact his mother and break the bad news.

The Resident airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

