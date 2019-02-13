‘The Ranch’ Fans Pressure Ashton Kutcher to Get Danny Masterson Rehired After Part 6 Premiere

The Ranch fans want Rooster back. After the show's star, Ashton Kutcher, promoted the release of part 6 on Netflix, fans took to the Instagram post to beg the actor to help Danny Masterson get his job back.

Netflix fired Masterson in December 2017 following multiple allegations of sexual assault against him, but fans of the original comedy series have not been pleased with his absence.

After Kutcher shared a promo for part 6 of The Ranch, which is the first batch of episodes that Masterson's character Rooster has not appeared in, fans let their disdain be heard loud and clear.

(Photo: Instagram / @aplusk)

"Bring back danny!" one Instagram user commented on the post.

"but I miss Rooster in this season," another said, adding a crying emoji.

"Bring back rooster," someone else said.

"Cried like a baby...miss Rooster (Danny)," someone else said. "Praying Rooster makes a BADASS return."

"Definitely needs Rooster. Not very good without him," another said.

Masterson encouraged fans to keep watching the series, despite his absence.

"The Rooster may be MIA but [The Ranch] is back and it's incredible," Masterson wrote on Instagram Saturday. "Please support this great show we spent years putting together. The cast is beyond incredible. The writers were given the ultimate worse [sic] case scenario and instead of throwing in the towel they worked longer hours to create new heartbreaking and hysterical storylines."

He continued, "I've worked with most of the crew since the mid 90s on Cybil, [That '70s Show], Men at Work and until last year The Ranch. They are my family. They work 10-14 hour shoot days to make you smile in 30 minute increments. Support them. Support comedy. Support art. Support the Iron River Ranch and the Bennett family. Much love y'all. DM."

Although Masterson does not appear in part 6 of The Ranch, having been written off the show during the part 5 finale, his character's name is referenced throughout as Colt (Kutcher) and the rest of the family tries to track down his whereabouts.

Masterson denied the five sexual assault allegations against him last year and said he was "obviously very disappointed" in Netflix's decision to fire him.

"From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit," the actor previously said. "I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused."

All episodes of The Ranch are now streaming on Netflix.