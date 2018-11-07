‘The Purge’ TV Show Renewed for Season 2

The Purge TV show has been renewed for a second season at USA network ahead of its season one finale.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series based on the film franchise of the same name is currently USA network’s top-rated show, which more than likely prompted the move.

“USA Network is so proud to be the television home for the iconic franchise The Purge,” said Chris McCumber, the President of Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

“The partnership and creative trust of [executive producer] Jason Blum and everyone at Blumhouse Television and Universal Pictures ensured The Purge’s successful transition from film to TV — and along with Universal Cable Productions, we look forward to digging even deeper into the mythology in season two,” McCumber added.

In a press release shared by USA Network, Blum also bragged about the series, which came from the mind of Purge franchise creator James Demonaco.

“James Demonaco has done it again: the propulsive and compelling story he crafted for Season 1 of The Purge truly resonated with audiences in a significant way,” Blum said. “We are thrilled to embark on Season 2, and can’t wait to bring more of James’ vision to USA and fans of The Purge.”

Them most recent Purge film — The First Purge — was released on July 4, 2018 and brought in a box office revenue of $136.2 million on a budget of only $13 million, making it the most lucrative entry in the series to date.

Written by Demonaco as a prequel, the film continued the franchise’s trend of low-budget/high-profit movies. The Purge franchise has made more than $445 million worldwide after having spent only $35 million to make its four films.

In an interview with Filmmaker Magazine before The First Purge was released, Demonaco spoke about what it was like to hand over the directorial reigns to Gerard McMurray for the first time in the history of the films after having helmed the first four himself.

“For me, after the Purge movies, I knew making a personal movie would be a great way for me to get out of that dark world and into something a little lighter,” he explained. “I don’t think I had any more Purge directing in me. When you both write and direct something, it’s a couple years off your life.”

“I wasn’t ready to spend two more years on another Purge. I was excited to write it, but I think it was time. And [Blum] was okay with that. He knew me personally to know I wasn’t the right guy to be on-set again,” Demonaco added.

All episodes of The Purge season one will be available to stream on USANetwork.com and the USA App through Dec. 7, following the airing of the series finale on Tuesday night.