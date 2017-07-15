The ‘Property Brothers’ Just Set the Record Straight About Their HGTV Show

HGTV's Property Brothers is a mega-hit with audiences, but the show's two main stars are now breaking down the fourth wall and revealing what fans have long suspected — not everything they film is real.

In an interview with the New York Times, twin brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott explain that while there are so many moments during a renovation, it's hard to film every scene. Because of this, they are required to recreate scenes that might have already happened.

"At the end of the day, it has to be interesting television," Drew said. "But when we find a load-bearing wall, we are really finding a load-bearing wall."

When the Canadian cuties are not finding load-bearing walls, the two are re-filming magical moments, like pulling toilets out of the floor for affect, as well as sharing their dramatic reactions to things that have already happened thanks to weather, wind and rain.

Up Next: Hulu To Start Streaming HGTV & Food Network Shows Dropped By Netflix

The brothers, 39, go on to explain that during the filming of a Brothers Vs. Brother episode in Galveston, Texas, a tornado tore a chimney off a house, which had them then inject drama for appeal.

Feigning shock, Drew can be seen pretending to look at the chimney saying, "Go inside, guys! I don't want you to work outside; it's too windy." Yet in reality, the tornado occurred the night before and there was no risk to the crew.

During that same day of filming, Jonathan yanked a toilet out of the floor a few times to get the right shot and effect for audiences at home to feel his struggle.

It might not be a stunner for fans of HGTV shows to know things aren't always perfectly realistic. For years, forums online have revealed that couples who sign up for homes on House Hunters have actually already closed on a property, so their final choice is usually just setting up drama.

More: 'Flip Or Flop' Stars Getting Sued By Ex-Employee

And it's a normal event, happening quite frequently on all of the shows by the Property Brothers. But whether staged or not, the twins definitely bring us a healthy dose of fun each week while perusing beautiful homes and leaving us consistently entertained.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.

[Photo Credit: HGTV]