‘The Oval’ Actor and Wife Announce Birth of Baby Boy

Nick Barrotta is happy to be expanding his family. The Oval star, 34, welcomed his second baby, a son named Roman John Barrotta, with his wife, Elizabeth.

The couple shared the news in an interview with PEOPLE. The new baby weighed 9 lbs., 1 oz.

“We are on cloud nine as we welcome our little boy to the world,” Barrotta said. Their family is happy to have the baby home after what they describe as “an overwhelming emotional stay” in the NICU. After the baby’s birth, he spent 15 days in the specialized unit at Huntington Hospital in Long Island, N.Y.



“After an overwhelming and emotional stay in the NICU we are overjoyed to bring our son home,” he says. “I really want to thank the doctors and NICU nurses at Huntington Hospital who looked after Roman. They are true superheroes!”

The baby joins big sister Mila, whom they welcomed in August 2023. He said fatherhood is unmatched. “Being a dad is the greatest job in the world,” he says. “I’m so blessed to have such a beautiful and growing family.”

After Mila was born, the couple also spoke with PEOPLE, telling the publication, “I am overwhelmed and overjoyed to welcome our baby girl Mila into this world.” He added at the time, “I’m really doing my best to slow down and cherish every moment. There is nothing better.”

Barrotta stars as Allan in Tyler Perry’s BET prime time soap opera. The series follows the lives of a family placed in the White House by people of power, also highlighting the inner workings of the staff.